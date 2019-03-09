AccuWeather: Soaking rain arrives soon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with rain developing. It looks to arrive just after midnight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Northampton, Carbon, and Monroe Counties that starts at 11pm. In these counties, it will begin as snow and then change to sleet and ice before all rain after 4am. Watch for icy spots there. For the other 95% of us, it is a soaking, heavy rain that lasts into the morning. Temperatures will slowly start to rise after midnight. Lows 33-38.SUNDAY: We start the day with rain. Heaviest rain occurs early Sunday between 5am and 8am. Rainfall totals of 3/4" to 1" across the region. Rain ends between 9am and noon Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon rise to around 60 thanks to a drying southwesterly to westerly wind and maybe even a few breaks of sun very late in the day.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 55.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 46.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will fight lots of high clouds. Still not a bad day. High 49.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 58.FRIDAY: Cloudy and warm with showers. High 66.--------------------