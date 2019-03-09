Weather

AccuWeather: Soaking rain arrives soon

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with rain developing. It looks to arrive just after midnight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Northampton, Carbon, and Monroe Counties that starts at 11pm. In these counties, it will begin as snow and then change to sleet and ice before all rain after 4am. Watch for icy spots there. For the other 95% of us, it is a soaking, heavy rain that lasts into the morning. Temperatures will slowly start to rise after midnight. Lows 33-38.

SUNDAY: We start the day with rain. Heaviest rain occurs early Sunday between 5am and 8am. Rainfall totals of 3/4" to 1" across the region. Rain ends between 9am and noon Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon rise to around 60 thanks to a drying southwesterly to westerly wind and maybe even a few breaks of sun very late in the day.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 46.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will fight lots of high clouds. Still not a bad day. High 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 58.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and warm with showers. High 66.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
Negotiations continue between SEPTA, transit police union
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat
Shots fired after friends get into fight in South Philadelphia
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey
Show More
Police seize 'Catnip Cocktail' during nutrition store raid
Man fatally struck by SEPTA train in Delco.
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Emergency landing forces temporary shutdown at Newark Airport
Suspect sought for shooting near SEPTA bus depot in Strawberry Mansion
More TOP STORIES News