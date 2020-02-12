AccuWeather: Soaking rain arrives Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia soared to 76 degrees today, breaking the record high of 73 set back in 1999. There were many record highs broken today.
TONIGHT: Look for mainly cloudy skies, more fog developing toward morning and a mild low of 60.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds are on the march as a cold front approaches the region. Some sprinkles are possible in the morning, but our main body of rain probably holds off until the afternoon and evening. The high is 73. Some of the night time rain could be heavy.
THURSDAY: It's still raining in the morning and it could still be coming down steadily for a while. In the afternoon, the rain gradually clears from west to east. Our high is 64, but that's early in the day. By the afternoon, we'll be falling into the 50s.
FRIDAY: We're looking at a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 60.
SATURDAY: It's much cooler, with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The high is only 55. It may rain at night.
SUNDAY: This is a mainly cloudy day with rain possible. The high is cool and seasonable at 61.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds with a couple of showers around and a slightly improved high of 60.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, windy, chilly day with a high of just 49.
