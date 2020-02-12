AccuWeather: Soaking Rain, Chilly Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is a cloudy, wet and chilly day with morning rain and wet snow changing quickly to all rain. The rain will be steady at times. The high is a raw 49.
TONIGHT: Rain tapers during the evening, but clouds linger overnight. The low is 40.
TUESDAY: The rain is over and we get a nice, partly sunny afternoon with a milder high of 59.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds make a quick comeback with occasional rain. The high cools to 52.
THURSDAY: Nice weather returns. In fact, this is the pick of the week. Look for sun and clouds with a nice high of 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy return along with some more occasional rain. It's breezy and mild with a high of 64.
SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies with a chance of more rain. The high is 59.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A spotty shower is possible. The high is 55.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is 60.
