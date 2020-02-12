AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Continues Overnight, Gusty Winds Friday

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be windy and a lot cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Winds could just up to 40mph in the morning, before dropping off a bit in the afternoon.
SATURDAY (VERNAL EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a seasonable high of 56. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 60.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 62.
TUESDAY: Look for at least partly sunny skies and a high of 62.
WEDNESDAY: It's warm and partly sunny with the chance for a shower. High: 64.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The high climbs to 66.
