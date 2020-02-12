AccuWeather: Soaking rain continues overnight

FRIDAY: The rain may end with some wet snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be windy and a lot cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
SATURDAY (VERNAL EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a seasonable high of 52. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 60.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 62.
TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for at least partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 64.
WEDNESDAY: It's warm and partly sunny with the chance for a shower. High: 66.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.