AccuWeather: Soaking rain continues overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Rain will be heavy at times this evening and we could even hear the rumble of thunder. We'll get a good 1-1.5".

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says rain will be heavy at times tonight and ends with wet snowflakes tomorrow morning.



FRIDAY: The rain may end with some wet snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be windy and a lot cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY (VERNAL EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a seasonable high of 52. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..

SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 60.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 62.

TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for at least partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 64.

WEDNESDAY: It's warm and partly sunny with the chance for a shower. High: 66.

