AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Late Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning, Warming Temps

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 8, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Filtered sunshine gave way to some afternoon snow showers. But, with a high of 41 degrees, any snowflakes melted immediately as they hit pavement.

TONIGHT: After some early snow showers, cloudy break late with some patchy fog possible. The low drops to 32 degrees in Philadelphia, 25 in the cooler suburbs.

SATURDAY: Friday's low pressure is well off the coast and high pressure is trying to build down from the north. We'll see sunshine, but also some high clouds. Overall it will be a seasonable day, with a high up to 48. Rain will move in after midnight, beginning as a wintry mix in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

SUNDAY: We start the day with rain. Heaviest rain occurs early Sunday between 5am and 8am. Rainfall totals of 1/2" to 1" across the region. Rain ends between 8am and 11am Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon rise to around 60 thanks to a drying southwesterly to westerly wind and maybe even a few breaks of sun.

MONDAY: Its windy, but mild. The high hits 56, but it will feel cooler thanks to winds gusting 30-40mph.

TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 44.

WEDNESDAY: It's another rather nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, with some rain possible. The high climbs to 55.

FRIDAY: Clouds with some showers. The high hits a warm 64.
