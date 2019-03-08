AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Late Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning, Warming Temps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Filtered sunshine gave way to some afternoon snow showers. But, with a high of 41 degrees, any snowflakes melted immediately as they hit pavement.TONIGHT: After some early snow showers, cloudy break late with some patchy fog possible. The low drops to 32 degrees in Philadelphia, 25 in the cooler suburbs.SATURDAY: Friday's low pressure is well off the coast and high pressure is trying to build down from the north. We'll see sunshine, but also some high clouds. Overall it will be a seasonable day, with a high up to 48. Rain will move in after midnight, beginning as a wintry mix in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.SUNDAY: We start the day with rain. Heaviest rain occurs early Sunday between 5am and 8am. Rainfall totals of 1/2" to 1" across the region. Rain ends between 8am and 11am Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon rise to around 60 thanks to a drying southwesterly to westerly wind and maybe even a few breaks of sun.MONDAY: Its windy, but mild. The high hits 56, but it will feel cooler thanks to winds gusting 30-40mph.TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 44.WEDNESDAY: It's another rather nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, with some rain possible. The high climbs to 55.FRIDAY: Clouds with some showers. The high hits a warm 64.--------------------