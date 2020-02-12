AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Lingers into Thursday, Then Cooler Air Returns

TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight, heavy at times. The low is a mild 63.
THURSDAY: It's still raining in the morning and it could still be coming down steadily for a while. In the afternoon, the rain gradually clears from west to east. Our high is 63, but that's early in the day. By the afternoon, we'll be falling into the 50s.
FRIDAY: A morning shower is back in the forecast, as a wave of low pressure now looks to pass relatively close to the coast. Overall, though, we're looking at a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 60; it will be a nice autumn afternoon.
SATURDAY: It's much cooler, with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The high is only 55.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine and the high climbs to 64, ahead of our next cold front. That front could be some showers late in the day and overnight.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and a brief shower is possible. The high drops to 59.
TUESDAY: Get the coats ready! This is a partly sunny, windy, chilly day with a much cooler high of just 49.Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY: After a cold start in the 30s, we remain chilly in the afternoon with a high of just 50. Look for partly sunny skies.
