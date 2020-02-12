AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Lingers into Thursday, Then Cooler Air Returns

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An approaching cold front has pushed in a steady rain, heavy at times and ended our historic six day stretch of 70 degree weather in November.

TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight, heavy at times. The low is a mild 63.

THURSDAY: It's still raining in the morning and it could still be coming down steadily for a while. In the afternoon, the rain gradually clears from west to east. Our high is 63, but that's early in the day. By the afternoon, we'll be falling into the 50s.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says the rain should taper Thursday afternoon, but afternoon temperatures drop into the 50s. The weekend also looks cool.



FRIDAY: A morning shower is back in the forecast, as a wave of low pressure now looks to pass relatively close to the coast. Overall, though, we're looking at a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 60; it will be a nice autumn afternoon.

SATURDAY: It's much cooler, with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The high is only 55.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine and the high climbs to 64, ahead of our next cold front. That front could be some showers late in the day and overnight.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and a brief shower is possible. The high drops to 59.

TUESDAY: Get the coats ready! This is a partly sunny, windy, chilly day with a much cooler high of just 49.Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: After a cold start in the 30s, we remain chilly in the afternoon with a high of just 50. Look for partly sunny skies.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
