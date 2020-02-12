AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Monday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, chilly. Lows 33-37.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain, some heavy. The rain may briefly begin as a period of wet snow north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. High 49.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, turning milder. Rain arriving at night. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with occasional rain. High 52.

THURSDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 64.

SATURDAY: Overcast with a chance of rain. High 61.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. High 57.

