weather

AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Moves Out Tonight, Low Clouds and Fog Thursday Morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- it was a soggy Wednesday, with Philadelphia getting more than a inch of rain. The high dropped 10 degrees from yesterday, with a high of 58.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers later in the evening, but it remains rather cloudy with fog developing and a low of 53.

THURSDAY: Southerly winds will take over. Morning clouds and dense fog will gradually give way to sunshine and temperatures surge during the afternoon. Look for a high of 71.

FRIDAY: A low pressure center scooting through during the morning could fire up a few early showers and even a thunderstorm in spots. But the afternoon holds the flavor of the day with a warm, gusty wind, some sun returning and a summerlike high of 79. It will be the warmest high so far this year and very close to the record of 80 set way back in 1921.

SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, somewhat breezy and cooler afternoon, but nice with a high of 67. That's still well above average for late March.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops during the afternoon and evening. It's breezy and a bit cooler with a high of 66.

MONDAY: Breezy and even cooler weather arrives, although from a visual standpoint, this is looking like a pretty, partly sunny day. Our high slips to 54.

TUESDAY: This is another "back to reality" day with morning lows in the 30s for the first time in about a week and an afternoon high of 58. We'll see abundant sun, but this will be a reminder that the typical March chill isn't quite finished with us.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a shower and a high of 64.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Philly officials urge residents to fight pandemic fatigue as temps rise
Video captures meteor shooting across South Jersey sky
Crowds gathered outdoors for the first day of spring
Happy first day of spring!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ corrections officer injured while helping driver on highway
Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health
New details released in deadly crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
2 accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in hotel room
NJ releases revised guidance for in-person learning
Family of student killed in alleged hazing incident breaks its silence
Show More
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Philly opens 7th mass vaccination clinic today
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
'The Goldbergs' cast remembers George 'Pops' Segal
ATM explosion in Northern Liberties under investigation
More TOP STORIES News