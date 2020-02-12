Weather

AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Overnight, Brief Taste of Summer On the Way

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun gave way to increasing clouds today. Winds were light and it was a pleasant afternoon with a high of 59.

TONIGHT: Look for increasing clouds through the evening. Late at night, rain arrives from the west and becomes steadier after midnight toward dawn. The low is 45.

THURSDAY: A driving rain early in the morning rush hour begins to die down by about 7 or 8 o'clock, but with .5 to 1" of rain, it will take a while for ponding and puddling on roads to subside. It will also be a while before the clouds break, although the later we go into the afternoon, the better chance we have of seeing some sun. Also, this will be a tough day to determine temperatures, as a nearby front will cause a vast difference across the region. In northern areas like the Lehigh Valley, we may only see highs in the 50s. Philadelphia will be somewhere in the low to mid 60s (we'll throw a dart and call for 62). Southern areas like Dover and Millville could touch 70. Meanwhile, SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49 at night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day, but it's not a wash-out. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945 and the warmest day of the year!

SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 52 and wind chills in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 48.

MONDAY: Clouds quickly gather again with some rain arriving in the afternoon and at night. The high is 48

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some additional rain possible. The high improves to 56.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase. More rain move in late in the day. The high is 58.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adult in Northampton County is PA's first COVID-19-related death
Action News Analysis: Shortage of Hospital Beds Possible
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
1-year-old boy among latest Montco COVID-19 cases
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Number of coronavirus cases grows to 427 in NJ; 2 more deaths
COVID-19 cases climb to 34 in Philadelphia
Show More
City leaders slam Philadelphia Mills mall for not closing
Montco distillery offering free homemade hand sanitizer
How to apply for unemployment amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Del. confirms 26 COVID-19 cases
Giant, Whole Foods, ACME adjust hours for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News