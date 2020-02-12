AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Low 59.
MONDAY: Expect a soaking rain during the morning commute. The rain will taper off late in the day with only a few leftover showers by nightfall. High 64.
TUESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine and we'll have a mild high of 73.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 72.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 74.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A passing shower is possible during the afternoon. High 70.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High 70.
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 64.
