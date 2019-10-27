AccuWeather: Soaking Rain, Tapering Off Late

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware. The advisory goes into effect at 6am Sunday until Noon, as minor flooding is a concern at the time of high tide.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially north and west of the city. Partial clearing is expected late in the day. High 72.
TONIGHT: Turning clear. Patchy fog is possible late. Lows 51-53.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 69.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 69.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy and damp with showers, maybe even a period of steady period of rain. High 66.
FRIDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 64.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 58.
