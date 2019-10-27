Weather

AccuWeather: Soaking Rain, Tapering Off Late

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware. The advisory goes into effect at 6am Sunday until Noon, as minor flooding is a concern at the time of high tide.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially north and west of the city. Partial clearing is expected late in the day. High 72.

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Patchy fog is possible late. Lows 51-53.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 69.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 69.

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly cloudy and damp with showers, maybe even a period of steady period of rain. High 66.

FRIDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 58.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police investigate fatal hit-and-run involving man walking dog
ISIS leader al-Baghdadi believed to have been killed in a US military raid, sources say
Police: Drug believed to be heroin found in child's Halloween candy
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Crime Fighters: Who killed Anthony Cheever?
Annual Chester Fall Carnival offers food, fun for a good cause
Show More
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Philadelphia police search for missing endangered man
American Dream, 2nd largest mall in US, opens in N.J.
Have you seen this puppy?
More TOP STORIES News