PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gathering morning clouds are giving way to rain this afternoon, some of which will be heavy. Look out for ponding on roads by the evening commute and slippery leaves that could get you skidding. The high is 73.
TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight, heavy at times. The low is a mild 63.
THURSDAY: It's still raining in the morning and it could still be coming down steadily for a while. In the afternoon, the rain gradually clears from west to east. Our high is 64, but that's early in the day. By the afternoon, we'll be falling into the 50s.
FRIDAY: A morning shower is back in the forecast, as a wave of low pressure now looks to pass relatively close to the coast. Overall, though, we're looking at a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 60; it will be a nice autumn afternoon.
SATURDAY: It's much cooler, with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The high is only 55. For now, it looks like we stay dry.
SUNDAY: This is a mainly cloudy day with rain possible, depending on the behavior of a nearby front and possible area of low pressure. Stick with us on this, however, as modeling has had a hard time pinning this down. Rain or not, the high looks to be cool and seasonable at 61.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and we'll probably have a couple of showers around. The high is 60.
TUESDAY: Get the coats ready! This is a partly sunny, windy, chilly day with a much cooler high of just 49.
WEDNESDAY: After a cold start in the 30s, we remain chilly in the afternoon with a high of just 50. Look for partly sunny skies.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and tonight, cooler weather returns on Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News