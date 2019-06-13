AccuWeather: Soaking Rain This Morning, Spotty Storm This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a wet start today with a soaking rain at times through mid morning. By afternoon, we get into a lull with generally drier conditions and perhaps a peek of sun. The high is 71 late in the day.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm rolls through the region from west to east. Gusty winds are possible from any storm this evening. After that, we dry out and some late clearing is likely. The low dips to a cool 60.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. It's a dry, windy day with a comfortable high of 75. A brief shower is possible in the Poconos.
SATURDAY: Our weekend gets off to a great start with sunshine, a nice breeze and a warmer high of 83. A shower is possible in some spots late at night.
SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's quite warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun for Dad. A late day shower or thunderstorm is likely. The high rises to 86.
MONDAY: We remain stuck in a warm and humid pattern with partly sunny skies, an afternoon thunderstorm and a high of 89.
TUESDAY: Warm and humid conditions persist with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm likely. The high is 86.
WEDNESDAY: This is yet another warm and somewhat humid day, but there's only a slight chance of a thunderstorm with most of day remaining dry. The high is 84.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It remains humid. Look for another warm high of 86.
