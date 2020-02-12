PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A nice evening and overnight with just a few patchy clouds. It will not be as cold as the last couple of nights, but still a chill. Lows near 40 in the suburbs, 47 for the city.
SATURDAY: The day will begin sunny, but as low pressure approaches during the afternoon, we'll see an increase in cloud cover and the day will end on the cloudy side. Rain then begins after 8pm and will turn steady in the middle of the night before tapering off just after dawn on Sunday. In total we expect between and 1/2" to 1". High of 69.
SUNDAY: Perfect timing for those still wanting to get outdoors on Sunday. By the afternoon hours a northwesterly wind will be kicking in and clouds will break for some sunshine. Sunday afternoon gusts will be similar to today, near 30mph. High temperature at 68.
MONDAY: It's a mostly sunny and breezy start to the work week, with a high of 68.
TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with just some high clouds. A mild high of 75.
WEDNESDAY: We break into the 80 with a taste of summer. It will be bright and warm with a high of 84.
THURSDAY: The summer feel continues with lots of sunshine and a warm high of 85. Dewpoints will creep up towards 60, so it may feel a touch humid.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this weekend, but not a washout
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News