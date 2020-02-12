weather

AccuWeather: Soaking rain this weekend, but not a washout

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Temperatures rebound after chilly morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A nice evening and overnight with just a few patchy clouds. It will not be as cold as the last couple of nights, but still a chill. Lows near 40 in the suburbs, 47 for the city.

SATURDAY: The day will begin sunny, but as low pressure approaches during the afternoon, we'll see an increase in cloud cover and the day will end on the cloudy side. Rain then begins after 8pm and will turn steady in the middle of the night before tapering off just after dawn on Sunday. In total we expect between and 1/2" to 1". High of 69.

SUNDAY: Perfect timing for those still wanting to get outdoors on Sunday. By the afternoon hours a northwesterly wind will be kicking in and clouds will break for some sunshine. Sunday afternoon gusts will be similar to today, near 30mph. High temperature at 68.

MONDAY: It's a mostly sunny and breezy start to the work week, with a high of 68.

TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with just some high clouds. A mild high of 75.

WEDNESDAY: We break into the 80 with a taste of summer. It will be bright and warm with a high of 84.

THURSDAY: The summer feel continues with lots of sunshine and a warm high of 85. Dewpoints will creep up towards 60, so it may feel a touch humid.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder of child's mother, grandmother
Coroner: Buried Amish teen had been strangled, stabbed
J&J vaccine meeting: Blood clot cases up to 15, with 3 deaths
Lawsuit alleges Montco woman contracted herpes at makeup counter
Deadly crash on NJ Turnpike involving watermelon truck
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
Man charged in fatal shooting of Bucks County woman gunned down in car
Show More
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Man shot, killed in Northern Liberties, police say
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box
More TOP STORIES News