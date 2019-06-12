Weather

AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Thursday Morning, Cool Temps For June To End The Week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another beauty today with sunshine, high clouds, low humidity and comfortable temperatures, with a high of 76. But, our weather takes a wet turn overnight. A rare June coastal storm is now organizing across coastal Georgia and will ride up the eastern seaboard overnight.

TONIGHT: Cloudy thicken and rain arrives after midnight. Low is 60.

THURSDAY: Steady rain arrives before dawn and continues through the morning commute as a southern area of low pressure passes the region. Rainfall could total 1" to 1.5" and that could lead to some street and stream flooding. A few more showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but overall, the latter portion of the day looks a lot drier than the morning. The high is 73.

FRIDAY: This is a nice end to the work week with lots of sun, low humidity and a high around 75. However, we will be dealing with a gusty breeze for most of the day.
SATURDAY: Our weekend gets off to a great start with sunshine, a nice breeze and a warmer high of 83. A shower is possible in some spots late at night.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's quite warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun for Dad. A late day shower or thunderstorm is likely. The high rises to 86.

MONDAY: We remain stuck in a warm and humid pattern with partly sunny skies, an afternoon thunderstorm and a high of 89.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid conditions persist with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm likely. The high is 87.

WEDNESDAY: It looks like our sticky, unsettled pattern finally subsides and we get a nice day with partly sunny skies and a warm high of 84.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More TOP STORIES News