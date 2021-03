AccuWeather: Soaking rain Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect mainly cloudy skies with a milder afternoon high of 52.THURSDAY: Cloudy skies are still in place, only this time, they bring a steady rain. The first drops will probably arrive during the morning rush and continue, steady at times, throughout the day and into the night.1-1.5" is likely. We could even hear the rumble of thunder at night. The high hits 51.FRIDAY: The rain may end with some wet snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 44.SATURDAY (VERNAL EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a cool high of 50. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 61.MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 63.TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app