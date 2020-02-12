weather

AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Rain arrives this morning and will be heavy at times, especially this afternoon and evening. We could even hear the rumble of thunder. We'll get a good 1-1.5". The high hits 52.

EMBED More News Videos

Karen Rogers says it will be a rainy Thursday with precipitation heavy at times.



FRIDAY: The rain may end with some wet snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be windy and a lot cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY (VERNAL EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a seasonable high of 52. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..

SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 60.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 62.

TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for at least partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 64.

WEDNESDAY: It's warm and partly sunny with the chance for a shower. High: 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Greek alphabet won't be used to name hurricanes again, officials say
Spring equinox 2021: Everything to know
Philly residents, businesses welcome the warm weather
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 20, killed on prison grounds 1 hour after being released: Police
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
'Last Call:' New film is all about growing up in Delaware County
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
Popular potato chip company celebrates 75 years in business
Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees during spring season
Show More
Meet the Montco man who donated over 100K sandwiches to homeless
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Dunkin' opens 1st drive-thru only location in Philly area
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Alain Vigneault 'truly embarrassed' as Philadelphia Flyers drop a 9-0 decision to New York Rangers
More TOP STORIES News