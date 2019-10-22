AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Tonight, Sun Returns Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As advertised, it was a pretty miserable day. Patchy drizzle this morning and midday gave way way to a few showers in the afternoon with a steady rain developing by the evening.
TONIGHT: Rain becomes steadier early in the evening and continues past midnight, finally drying out overnight. Some late clearing is possible. The low is 53.
WEDNESDAY: Any early cloud cover gives way quickly to sunny breaks and the bulk of the day looks very bright. It's on the breezy side, with winds gusting up to 25 mph. The high is 65.
THURSDAY: This is another mostly sunny, but milder and more pleasant day with a high around 68.
FRIDAY: Look for any early sun giving way to increasing clouds during the day. The high hits 67.
SATURDAY: A bit of early rain is possible. Otherwise, look for clouds and limited sun to start your weekend. The high is a cooler 60.
SUNDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is likely. The high is still cool: 60.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies return with a high of 66.
TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, seasonably cool day with a high of 64.
