AccuWeather: Soaring In To The 70's

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 29, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Very warm and breezy. High 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 54-56.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds and showers around through 2:00 pm. The skies will begin to brighten up and clear during the late afternoon. Turning cooler. High 60.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 50.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 67.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower possible. High 63.
