AccuWeather: Some Black Ice Tonight, Then Warmer Air Moves In

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quick hitting, intense burst of heavy midday snow dropped .8' in Philadelphia before a change to rain. But, a widespread swath of 3-5" of snow hit areas north and west of Philadelphia earlier today.
TONIGHT: Clouds break and the low in Philadelphia drops to 32, with lows in some suburbs into the mid 20s. Any moisture left on untreated surfaces will refreeze. So, be careful of areas of black ice.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A brief round of snow is possible late in the morning into early afternoon north of Philadelphia. Otherwise, its breezy and milder with a high of 45.
WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.
THURSDAY: An early stray shower can't be ruled out, but in general, this is a nice day with clouds breaking for sun and another mild high of 47.
FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and slightly cooler with a high of 45.
SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible. The high climbs to 49.
SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 50.
MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.
