weather

AccuWeather: Some Black Ice Tonight, Then Warmer Air Moves In

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quick hitting, intense burst of heavy midday snow dropped .8' in Philadelphia before a change to rain. But, a widespread swath of 3-5" of snow hit areas north and west of Philadelphia earlier today.

TONIGHT: Clouds break and the low in Philadelphia drops to 32, with lows in some suburbs into the mid 20s. Any moisture left on untreated surfaces will refreeze. So, be careful of areas of black ice.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A brief round of snow is possible late in the morning into early afternoon north of Philadelphia. Otherwise, its breezy and milder with a high of 45.

WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.

THURSDAY: An early stray shower can't be ruled out, but in general, this is a nice day with clouds breaking for sun and another mild high of 47.

FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and slightly cooler with a high of 45.

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken and rain is possible. The high climbs to 49.

SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 50.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
Show More
Celebrating the birthday of a Philly civil rights hero
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
NJ to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues
Feed Our Food Workers: Popular Italian Market dive bar explains unique struggle
More TOP STORIES News