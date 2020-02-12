PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sun, with a seasonable high of 83 degrees in Philadelphia. An approaching cold front brought some scattered late day thunderstorms with heavy downpours. lightning and gusty winds.
TONIGHT: An evening gusty thunderstorm or shower is possible in a few spots. We dry out overnight and our low drops to a comfortable 68. Some patchy fog is likely.
TUESDAY: A gorgeous stretch of weather begins. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity with a high of 85.
WEDNESDAY: Sun in the morning gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon with a few scattered showers, mainly south and east of Philadelphia. The high hits a cooler 80. It's still not very humid.
THURSDAY: We'll probably see more clouds than sun, but it's still pretty nice with a high around 82. A previous concern about a spotty storm appears to be subsiding and we're likely dry.
FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. We're probably dry again. The high is 84.
SATURDAY: Finally, the weather pattern begins to change. Look for mostly cloudy skies, growing humidity and a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high reaches 86.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid and there's another chance of a spotty afternoon storm. The high is 89.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 89.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Some Evening Storms, Refreshing Air Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More