AccuWeather: Some Overnight Showers; A Rainy Saturday

It was a cloudy and seasonably cool return to work and school today. A highs of 43 sure felt cold compared to 61 yesterday. But, 41 is the average high for this time of year.TONIGHT: We have two weak systems heading toward us for the overnight and early morning hours. One will pass by to our north through New England and could give a few snow showers to the Poconos or northern Lehigh Valley. The second passes to our south and could bring a few rain showers to central Delaware and southern New Jersey. In between we may not see much more than a sprinkle or snowflake in the heart of the area as we are in sort of a rip off zone. Not expecting much in the way of adverse effects for the morning rush out of this with lows ranging from 33 in the outlying suburbs to 38 in Center City.THURSDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible in a few spots with a snow shower up in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos also not out of the question. But this looks like a minor concern and overall, we expect clouds to give way to some sun during the day. Our high is a somewhat milder 48.FRIDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Some rain arrives at night. The high is 49.SATURDAY: We are in for another rain maker as low pressure passes just to our south. It will be rather chilly with the rain and a high of 47. Rainfall expected around 1/2" to 1". Rain may taper by late afternoon leaving us with low clouds, but not expecting much in the way of brightening until Sunday.SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 51. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.MONDAY: Cloudy with light rain moving in during the afternoon and evening. A wintry mix is possible north and west of Philadelphia. The high drops to 43.TUESDAY: Its cloudy and mild with showers. The high climbs to 50WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the area and we have a chance of some rain or wet snow showers. The high drops to 41.--------------------