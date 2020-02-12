Weather

AccuWeather: Some Peaks Of Sun Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We start our day again with fog and patchy drizzle. We'll see some sunny breaks late this morning and early afternoon with a seasonable high of 63. It turns cloudy again this evening with some showers overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Any showers end early and morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 61.

THURSDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Zeta combine with a warm front in our area bringing breezy conditions and a soaking rain. We could see some flooding issues. High 59.

FRIDAY: An area of low pressure moves in causing the rain to linger. We hit an early high of 48 and then temperatures drop. Wind chills will just be in the 30s making for a nasty day. The rain could end as some snow in the Poconos.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Finally, high pressure brings us bright sunshine just in time for the weekend. It's mostly sunny and chilly. High 50.

SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's a more seasonable day with a high of 60. We could see a few showers at night.

MONDAY: A shower is possible early then clouds break for some sun. High 54.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30 police officers injured as tensions erupt in West Philly
Philadelphia police shoot, kill man after yelling at him to drop knife
High school student alive thanks to quick actions by school staff
Pastor faces 22 counts of sexual abuse of a child
Teen dies after shooting at state park; hunter may be involved
Philadelphia Susan G. Komen office set to close after 30 years
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Show More
'DWTS' recap: 'Villains Night' brings 1st perfect score of the season
Zeta weakens back to tropical storm as it hits Yucatán Peninsula
Study examines COVID-19 stress impacting first responders
2 teachers team up to help breast cancer patients
Did you hear it? Drive-in concert disturbs nearby towns
More TOP STORIES News