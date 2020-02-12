AccuWeather: Some showers and storms today, severe storms Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist David Murphy says scattered storms late Thursday could produce damaging wind gusts. Things improve on Friday and the weekend looks great.
TODAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warm and humid. A spotty shower is possible with a late day thunderstorm also not out of the question. The high is 84. AT THE SHORE: Clouds & sun, spotty shower, high around 80.
TONIGHT: It's still muggy. An evening thunderstorm is possible. Our low dips to 72.
THURSDAY: This could be a more active day, weather wise. It's still warm, hazy, and humid with a high of 87. An approaching front gives us another chance of showers and thunderstorms, but some of these storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region at risk for scattered severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts.
FRIDAY: Any morning clouds break up fairly quickly and we see the return of some sun. Humidity also drops off and the afternoon looks pleasant with another warm high of 87.
SATURDAY: It's a great start to the holiday weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a pleasant high of 80, just the way we like it for family picnics or socially distant outdoor gatherings.
SUNDAY: This is yet another mostly sunny and comfortable day with a high of 82.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny skies appear likely. It may be a bit more humid. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 84.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches around 82.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower at times. The high is 82.
