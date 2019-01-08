AccuWeather: Some Slippery Roads Early, Milder Afternoon

An overnight round of sleet ended early and roads are rapidly improving. By 7 a.m., we expect any slippery spots to be melted. We have a good deal of clouds around today with some sunny breaks possible. Winds are light. The high is 50 late in the day.TONIGHT: A few overnight showers are possible and even a rumble of thunder, but we're dry by morning. The overnight low is 39.WEDNESDAY: The mild respite doesn't last. Look for a blustery and chilly day with some sunshine, but a high of just 44. Wind chills are stuck in the 30s.THURSDAY: Even colder air marches into the area on a gusty, northwest wind. The high is just 37. Wind chills will be in the 20's.FRIDAY: Winds will ease, but it's still a very cold day. Look for more sunshine and fewer clouds, but a high of just 33.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thicker clouds. The high is a cold 33. A late day or evening snow shower is possible.SUNDAY: Eagles fans headed to watch parties will have to keep an eye on the forecast. Some snow is possible, depending on the track of a coastal storm. We could see nothing more than light snow showers if the storm slides past us and doesn't fully develop. On the other hand, if it hugs the coast and ramps up, a more significant snowfall would be possible which might warrant limiting travel. It's too soon to tell which way it will go, so keep an eye on the forecast. Either way, the high is a cold 34.MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.TUESDAY: It's mostly sunny with an improved high of 40.--------------------