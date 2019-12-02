AccuWeather: Some Snow Showers Overnight; Strong Winds Tuesday

TONIGHT: A few rain and snow showers will fall. Its brisk and cold with a low of 32.
TUESDAY: The precipitation will be over, but we'll see partly sunny skies and a brisk and chilly high of 42 with wind chills in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Look for clouds, some sun and sprinkle or flurry late in the day. The high is 44.
THURSDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a brisk and chilly high of 44. There could be an afternoon shower.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 47.
SATURDAY: We'll see some sunshine behind a departing frontal boundary, but it's brisk and colder with a high of just 38.
SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as cold and harsh, especially during the afternoon. The high ticks up to 48.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain likely and a milder high of 54.
