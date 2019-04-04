AccuWeather: Some Sun, A Bit Cooler Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun today. We have less wind than we saw on Wednesday. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler. Our high is 62.TONIGHT: Look for cloudy skies overnight with some snow showers possible in the Poconos around dawn. The low is 42 in Philadelphia.FRIDAY: Low low pressure in the Tennessee Valley will move eastward to our south, close enough to throw clouds across our region in the morning with pockets of rain developing during the morning and afternoon. It will also be breezy and rather raw with a high of only 49. The rain likely continues through the evening and into the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will not be all that heavy: 1/4" to 1/2".SATURDAY: A lingering, spotty shower is possible very early in the morning, but overall, this is an improving day with clouds giving way to sunshine and a nicer high of 69.SUNDAY: High pressure slides past the region giving us a sunny start with clouds building a bit as we head through the afternoon. It's going to be a mild, comfortable day with a high of 71. Some rain is possible later at night.MONDAY: We expect lots of clouds with another front bringing the chance of occasional rain. But the high bounces up to warm 73.TUESDAY: It's cloudy with some additional rain possible at times. It's still warm with a high of 70.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 62.THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with some sunny breaks. A shower is possible. The high: 60.