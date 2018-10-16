AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cooler Today

Look for sunshine mixing with high clouds today with more sun to the north and more clouds to the south. A chilly breeze it also in play with gusts up to about 25 mph. The high is 59.TONIGHT: Look for patchy clouds and dropping temperatures. The overnight low in Philadelphia is 46 with some suburbs closer to 40.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny with blustery winds developing during the afternoon. Gusts up to 35-40 mph are likely. It's still chilly with a high around 61.THURSDAY: Winds turn out of the north around an approaching high pressure center and we end up much cooler during the afternoon and downright cold at night. Look for a decent amount of sunshine, a high of only 50 and overnight lows in the 30s.FRIDAY: Look for a sunrise temperature around 37 in Philadelphia with some suburbs even colder. Frost is likely for the first time this season in some areas. The day starts with sunshine, followed by increasing clouds. A shower is possible later at night. The high moderates to 58.SATURDAY: Another system arrives, bringing lots of clouds and some spotty rain and drizzle in the morning. Drying is possible in the afternoon with some sun returning. The high improves slightly to 62.SUNDAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine as the latest boundary slides away from us to the east. Eagles fans should see some sun during the game against the Panthers, but it's a blustery and chilly day with a high of just 51.MONDAY: It looks like a sunny start to the new work week. The high hits 52.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day. The high climbs to around 56.