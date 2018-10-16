WEATHER

AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cooler Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Cercily Tynan with the AccuWeather forecast

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Look for sunshine mixing with high clouds today with more sun to the north and more clouds to the south. A chilly breeze it also in play with gusts up to about 25 mph. The high is 59.

TONIGHT: Look for patchy clouds and dropping temperatures. The overnight low in Philadelphia is 46 with some suburbs closer to 40.

WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny with blustery winds developing during the afternoon. Gusts up to 35-40 mph are likely. It's still chilly with a high around 61.

THURSDAY: Winds turn out of the north around an approaching high pressure center and we end up much cooler during the afternoon and downright cold at night. Look for a decent amount of sunshine, a high of only 50 and overnight lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Look for a sunrise temperature around 37 in Philadelphia with some suburbs even colder. Frost is likely for the first time this season in some areas. The day starts with sunshine, followed by increasing clouds. A shower is possible later at night. The high moderates to 58.

SATURDAY: Another system arrives, bringing lots of clouds and some spotty rain and drizzle in the morning. Drying is possible in the afternoon with some sun returning. The high improves slightly to 62.

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine as the latest boundary slides away from us to the east. Eagles fans should see some sun during the game against the Panthers, but it's a blustery and chilly day with a high of just 51.

MONDAY: It looks like a sunny start to the new work week. The high hits 52.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day. The high climbs to around 56.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tornado damages school, leaves path of destruction in Texas
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
It's finally feeling like fall in Philadelphia
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver says shots fired at car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Missing person search leads police to Philadelphia park
Here's the list of the latest Sears, Kmart store closures in our area
Police: Trucker said he had 7 or 8 drinks before fatal crash
On Kayden's 8th birthday, protesters call for judge's removal
Shooting in Cheltenham leaves 1 injured
Car crashes into Pottstown home
Show More
Temple University Students smash Guinness record
Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65
Cape May Cares collecting for victims of Hurricane Michael
Man shot while standing with wife at bus stop in Frankford
Cats displaced by Hurricane Michael land in Delaware Valley
More News