AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Mild Today

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast during Action News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
About 2-4" of snow fell across the region yesterday with some ice on top of it, but today, it's time for melting! Clouds will mix with some sun and temperatures will zoom into the 40s by mid-morning before topping out in the low 50s. It will also be breezy. The high in is Philadelphia 53.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with somewhat colder air returning overnight. The low in Philadelphia is 34. Some suburbs will dip a bit below freezing.

FRIDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a cooler, but seasonable high around 46.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds rather quickly during the morning. Rain arrives in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 44.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain likely in the morning. The rain should taper by the afternoon. The rest of the day looks breezy and mild with some late sun possible and an unseasonably warm high of 63.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine. It's breezy and a lot cooler with a high around 47.

TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 43.

WEDNESDAY: This is a cloudy, cool and damp day with some rain and perhaps some occasional snow showers, especially later in the day and at night. The high is 45.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's a bit chillier with a high of just 42.

