AccuWeather: Some sun, breezy New Year's Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for clouds giving way to some sunny breaks for New Year's Eve. Winds will gust into the 20s at times. The afternoon high is 50.
TONIGHT (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s by dinner time and the upper 30s at midnight. It will probably still be breezy, too, so plan on having a coat handy if you're outside as the new year arrives. You might want gloves and hats, as well, if you're spending a lot of time outdoors tonight. The overnight low is 33 by around dawn.
WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers with partly sunny skies, but windy and somewhat chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The high is a blustery 43.
THURSDAY: Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds through the day. The high rebounds to about 50. Rain develops at night.
FRIDAY: Look for cloudy skies with intermittent rain and drizzle all day long. The high is a mild 53.
SATURDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies in store with a few lingering showers to start out. Clouds will likely break for some sunshine during the afternoon. It's still mild with a high of 57.
SUNDAY: This will be a cool and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun and a high of just 44. It will be chilly for the Eagles playoff game at 4:25 p.m., but likely dry. A rain or snow shower is possible, but mainly in our northern and western suburbs.
MONDAY: A mix of cloud and sun is on tap with some flurries at times, especially north and west. The high is still cool: 43.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with more occasional flurries. It's still chilly with a high of just 41.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News