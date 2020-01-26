Weather

AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Becoming breezy (Winds: West 15-25 mph). High 47.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 30-34.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 40.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High 41.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. We're watching a coastal storm that could bring more rain to the viewing area. Maybe even a wintry mix north and west. High 47.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
