AccuWeather: Some sun, cool and breezy today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with some occasional sunny breaks. It's still breezy, but not as windy as yesterday. Occasional gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph. It's also cool with a high of just 60.
TONIGHT: Winds diminish overnight. Skies clear, but it's colder than it's been in many areas at any time this season. The low in Philadelphia is 39 with some northwest suburbs dipping closer to the freezing mark.
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in Berks, the Lehigh Valley, northern Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties, as well as the Poconos and North Jersey. Bring those potted plants inside and cover any sensitive plants.
SATURDAY: The sun is back in control for the first half of the weekend. We're still cool with a high of 62.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and increasing clouds with another high around 62. A late shower is possible, hopefully not until after the conclusion of the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls. The best chance of showers may end up south and east of Philadelphia, depending on the track of an approaching system. This is a tropical system moving up from the south. The track of this storm will affect the timing, placement and amount of precipitation and will have to be closely watched.
MONDAY: Look for a mostly sunny and pleasant start to the work week. The afternoon will also be milder with a high of 69.
TUESDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. It's breezy and mild with showers likely later in the day and at night. The high hits 68.
WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but we likely see fairly quick drying. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler day with an afternoon high of 63.
THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a cool high around 65.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We get another high around 65.
