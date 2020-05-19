PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Arthur is racing out to sea, but still close enough to deliver clouds and gusty winds to our region today and heavy surf and rip currents at the Shore. Look for sun through high clouds with a high of 67. The strongest gusts are at the Shore (35-45 mph). There will be a threat of heavy surf and dangerous rip currents at the beach in New Jersey and Delaware through Wednesday evening.
TONIGHT: We'll see patchy clouds. It's still breezy and cool with a low of 50.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we're still cool with a high of 66. It's still somewhat breezy.
THURSDAY: Clouds again mix with sunny breaks and warmer air returns in the afternoon with a high of 70.
FRIDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a couple showers around in the afternoon. The high improves to a seasonable 73.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with more sun than what we saw on Friday. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day is likely dry. It's also warm with a high of 77.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible, but like Saturday, it's not a wash-out. We hit 75 for a high.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 77.
TUESDAY: It's very warm with partly sunny skies and a high of 80.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Gusty Winds Today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News