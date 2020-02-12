PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds are giving way to some sun today. A humid start is also giving way to lower humidity later in the afternoon. Look for a warm high around 80.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's comfortable with a cool low of 63 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the 50s.
SATURDAY: High pressure passing by to our north will deliver a cool and comfortable northeast wind to our region, especially during the morning hours. Skies will not be overly sunny with some lower level cumulus clouds to contend with, but dewpoints will be in the upper 50s which will make it feel very comfortable. With sunrise temperatures around 60 and a high of only 74, this will be a nice fall preview.
SUNDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy day with some showers and storms possible, most likely later in the day or at night. It's humid again with a warmer high of 80.
MONDAY: Behind the departure of our latest front, mostly sunny skies return and so does lowering humidity. The high is a pleasant 81.
TUESDAY: Look for another nice, mostly sunny day with a comfortable and cooler high of 72.
WEDNESDAY: The beat goes on with another bright, comfortable day. We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies with a nice high of 76.
THURSDAY: Can you stand yet another decent day? Look for a mix of clouds and sun, a nice breeze and comfortable, warm high of 81.
FRIDAY: Finally, unsettled weather returns to the forecast. Clouds give way to some sunny breaks with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. The high is 78.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Less Humid This Afternoon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More