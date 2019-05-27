Accuweather: Some Sun, Lower Humidity For Your Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see partly sunny skies today with lower humidity and lower temperatures. Look for light winds. The high is 82. At the Shore: 72-76. In the Poconos: 70.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with continued light winds and low humidity. The low is 64. A brief shower is possible late at night and overnight as a weak front drops through the region.
TUESDAY: The front that passes to our south moves back to the north as a warm front. As a result, it will become gradually more humid during the day and we'll see some spotty showers and thunderstorms. Some strong, gusty storms and downpours are possible during the late morning and early afternoon and again at night. The high is 78.
WEDNESDAY: Our front stalls nearby. Clouds will likely dominate the skies with some occasional peeks of sun possible. More showers and another heavy thunderstorm are possible. The high tops out around 84.
THURSDAY: It's partly sunny, even hotter and more humid. Some more afternoon and night time thunderstorms are possible. The high is 90.
FRIDAY: A front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 82. While most of the day is dry, another brief shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds with the chance of a late shower or thunderstorm. The high sits at 81.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 83. Another spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 80.
