Weather

AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mainly Dry Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with some sun today. A spotty shower is possible in northern suburbs, mainly during the afternoon. The high is a mild 66.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight with a passing shower or two possible, the best chance being in northern areas. The low is 43.

TUESDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have another spotty shower around at times. Most of these look light. The high cools to 52.

WEDNESDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy day with a passing shower at times. It's still somewhat cool with a high of 53.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high improves a bit to 58.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and gets a little milder. Look for a pleasant high of 63.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts out in great shape with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 62. A few more clouds may build in later in the day and during the evening.

SUNDAY: We transition to mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or two is possible. Most of the day is dry, however. The high is 60.

MONDAY: We're looking at variable clouds with another spotty shower around. The high is 63.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
Philly COVID-19 cases hit 890; SEPTA announces reduced schedule
Del. gov. orders 14-day quarantine for out-of-state residents
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Police exchange gunfire with man barricaded inside Holmesburg apartment
Man and woman shot inside car in SW Philly
Show More
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Philly hotel offering free rooms to healthcare workers
2 dead, 3 hurt after shootings in Philadelphia
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More TOP STORIES News