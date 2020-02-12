AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mainly Dry Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with some sun today. A spotty shower is possible in northern suburbs, mainly during the afternoon. The high is a mild 66.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight with a passing shower or two possible, the best chance being in northern areas. The low is 43.
TUESDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have another spotty shower around at times. Most of these look light. The high cools to 52.
WEDNESDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy day with a passing shower at times. It's still somewhat cool with a high of 53.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high improves a bit to 58.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and gets a little milder. Look for a pleasant high of 63.
SATURDAY: The weekend starts out in great shape with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 62. A few more clouds may build in later in the day and during the evening.
SUNDAY: We transition to mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or two is possible. Most of the day is dry, however. The high is 60.
MONDAY: We're looking at variable clouds with another spotty shower around. The high is 63.
