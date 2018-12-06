AccuWeather: Watching for possible weekend storm

Sun will mix with a few clouds today. It's not as cold with a high of 40, but still a bit brisk and chilly.TONIGHT: Some flurries are possible in the Poconos, but the rest of us are dry with a few clouds. Lows will dip to 31 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in some suburbs.FRIDAY: This is a mostly sunny, brisk and cold day with a high of 39 and wind chills in the 20's.SATURDAY: The weekend starts out mostly sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 36. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area.Most model information still suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light to moderate snow or mixed precipitation in Delaware and South Jersey, primarily later Sunday into Monday morning.Should the storm track shift farther north and closer to the coast, snow would be possible across a wider portion of the region, potentially hindering travel, so this system deserves watching.But for now, we have about a 60-70% chance of the storm missing us. High 38.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly high around 40. If precipitation manages to reach our area from that southern storm, it will still be falling on Monday morning as a mix of snow, ice and rain.TUESDAY: The storm is gone and this looks like a partly sunny, but still chilly day with a high around 40.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high improves slightly to 42.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies appear likely with some late rain possible. The high is 44.------