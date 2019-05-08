AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to some sun through the day. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most neighborhoods stay dry. It's not as warm as yesterday, but still pleasant with a high of 70.
TONIGHT: Look for lots of clouds. A spotty shower is possible in the evening, but we're mainly dry. Toward morning, some drizzle will develop. The overnight low is 54.
THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and we're stuck in a cool, dank pattern with an easterly flow off the ocean. Some drizzle along with a very spotty light shower is possible, especially during the afternoon. The high is 64.
FRIDAY: A warm front pushes off to our north, encouraging a southerly flow and the return of milder air. Look for sunshine mixing with clouds through most of the day and a high of 76. An approaching cold front will trigger some afternoon and evening showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Storms could produce a downpour and isolated strong wind gusts. You'll want to head indoors with the approach of any storm.
SATURDAY: An early shower is possible near the coast, but overall, this is a day of drying with clouds giving way to some sun. We get a pleasant high of 70.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Clouds return. It's cooler and wet with rain developing. A spotty thunderstorm is also possible. The high is just 62.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 68.
TUESDAY: This looks like a nice day with partly sunny skies and a high around 72.
WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds mix with some sunny breaks and we get a nice high of 74.
