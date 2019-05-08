Weather

AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today

EMBED <>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather on Action News at 4 a.m., May 8, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to some sun through the day. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most neighborhoods stay dry. It's not as warm as yesterday, but still pleasant with a high of 70.

TONIGHT: Look for lots of clouds. A spotty shower is possible in the evening, but we're mainly dry. Toward morning, some drizzle will develop. The overnight low is 54.

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and we're stuck in a cool, dank pattern with an easterly flow off the ocean. Some drizzle along with a very spotty light shower is possible, especially during the afternoon. The high is 64.

FRIDAY: A warm front pushes off to our north, encouraging a southerly flow and the return of milder air. Look for sunshine mixing with clouds through most of the day and a high of 76. An approaching cold front will trigger some afternoon and evening showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Storms could produce a downpour and isolated strong wind gusts. You'll want to head indoors with the approach of any storm.

SATURDAY: An early shower is possible near the coast, but overall, this is a day of drying with clouds giving way to some sun. We get a pleasant high of 70.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Clouds return. It's cooler and wet with rain developing. A spotty thunderstorm is also possible. The high is just 62.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 68.

TUESDAY: This looks like a nice day with partly sunny skies and a high around 72.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds mix with some sunny breaks and we get a nice high of 74.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
Accident closes Atlantic City Expressway eastbound
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured
Lawmaker apologizes after confrontation at Planned Parenthood
Police: Woman purchased car from dealership with fake check
Show More
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Man shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Students who owe lunch money to get cold sandwiches
Butler after 76ers' 36-point loss: 'We laid an egg'
Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth
More TOP STORIES News