AccuWeather: Some Sun, Rain Late

SATURDAY: Some sun early will fade behind increasing clouds. Rain arrives late in the day (after 3 pm or 4 pm). It remains chilly. High 46.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures slowly rising overnight. Lows 41-43.

SUNDAY: Leftover morning rain and drizzle winding ending during the morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, turning very mild. High 63.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 59. Temperatures will be in the 40's during the Eagles game (Start times: 8:15 pm)

TUESDAY: Brisk and chilly, some sun. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. A flurry is possible north and west. High 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High 39.

FRIDAY: It looks to stay cold with partly sunny skies and a high of 42 and the chance of rain or snow showers arriving at night.
