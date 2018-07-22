WEATHER

AccuWeather: Some Sun, T'Storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Warm and humid with some sunshine (lots of clouds). A shower and thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon, especially west of Philadelphia. High 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 72-74.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of these storms will produce heavy rainfall. High 82.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is likely late in the day. High 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 84.

FRIDAY: Very warm, muggy. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a pop up afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.

SATURDAY: Seasonably warm with a chance of a thunderstorm. High 86.

-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
More Weather
Top Stories
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
1 dead, dozens of hostages freed after Los Angeles standoff
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
Delaware ice cream shop heavily damaged by fire
Hundreds of vehicles caught fire at Delaware salvage yard
Police search for endangered missing kids with mother in Philly
Missouri duck boat survivor recalls accident that killed 9 of her family members
Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Tredyffrin shopping center
Show More
1 dead after car crashes and catches fire in East Whiteland Twp.
Firefighters battle Upper Darby building fire
Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults
Teenager recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
More News