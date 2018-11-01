AccuWeather: Some Sun, Very Warm Today

We have a mix of sun and clouds today, a warm breeze and a mild high of 75.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. A few showers develop. The overnight low is a mild 66.FRIDAY: It's still mild, but clouds will rule the day with an occasional passing shower at times. Steadier rain arrives in the evening and continues overnight. The high is 73. It will probably feel muggy, too, a rare sensation for November.SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible very early, but raindrops should be clearing the coast by about 9 in the morning or so and we see some sun returning after that. However, it will be blustery and a lot cooler. Look for a high of just 59. Temperatures may fall off a bit during the afternoon as those gusty winds build in.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a slightly cooler high of 58.MONDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain possible, especially later in the day and at night. The high is 62.TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is looking like a mostly cloudy, but mild day with no issues significant enough to keep voters from the polls. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s (a lot more comfortable than it often is around here in early November) and the afternoon high zooms to an unseasonably warm 68. A spotty shower is possible at times, but for now, most of the day looks dry.WEDNESDAY: It's a cloudy and damp start with a few lingering showers around, but the afternoon sees the return of some sun. It's breezy and still relatively mild with another high around 68.THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is 56.