AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warm and Humid Today

Clouds and fog in the morning give way to some sun during the afternoon. It's warm and humid with a high of 82.TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely with more patchy fog forming by morning. It's still muggy. The low is a mild 69.WEDNESDAY: Morning fog gives way to some midday sun. Clouds are on the increase by evening. It's still warm and muggy. An afternoon or evening shower is possible. We see another warm high of 84.THURSDAY: All eyes are on the remnants of hurricane Michael. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday on the Florida panhandle before quickly moving north. The storm is currently expected to pass us to the south as a tropical storm or remnant low. Either way, if the storm is close enough, we can see periods of rain, some of it heavy enough to cause flooding. In general, we're calling for a warm and humid day with periods of rain likely. A spotty, drenching thunderstorm is also possible. Our high slips to 79.FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but in general, we bid farewell to Michael and welcome the coolest air mass we've had so far this season. Look for partly sunny skies, a cool breeze and a high of just 65.SATURDAY: Sunrise temperatures will be chilly: in the mid to upper 40s! In the afternoon, we see mostly sunny skies with a cool fall high of 62. It's a great day to go pick your pumpkin!SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds and a couple of showers are possible in the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s again! The afternoon high is still cool: 65.MONDAY: It's a partly sunny, cool start to the work week. The high is 65.TUESDAY: Clouds again mix with sun. The high again sits around 65.