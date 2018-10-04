AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer and More Humid Today

A comfortable morning with some patchy fog gives way to rising humidity through the day and a very warm afternoon. Look for clouds and sunny breaks. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. The high: 85.TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm is possible up until about midnight or so. These will be spotty and non-severe. Lightning and an isolated downpour would be the primary threats. We dry out overnight and temperatures cool. The low is around 60.FRIDAY: Behind a departing cold front, much cooler air arrives and we snap back into the sort of autumn feel we got a hint of last weekend. Look for early clouds breaking for some sun. The high is a cooler 71.SATURDAY: The weekend starts off with more clouds than sun as high pressure situates just off the coast of Maine driving an easterly wind into the region off the Atlantic. Some drizzle and light rain is possible in the morning, mainly northwest of Philadelphia. Some sun is possible later in the day, but with so much early cloud cover, temperatures will struggle again. Look for a high around 70.SUNDAY: It warmer and more humid through the day with a mix of sun and clouds. We end up about ten degrees above average with a high of 81.MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid air and a high of 82.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid. A late shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 81.WEDNESDAY: It's warm and humid with another mix of clouds and sun. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 82.THURSDAY: Autumnal weather remains elusive. Look for another warm and humid day with a shower or thunderstorm around. The high is 80.