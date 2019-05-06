Weather

AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer Today

David Murphy with AccuWeather on Action News at 4:30 a.m., May 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun is mixing with clouds today. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon, but most areas remain dry. It's warmer with a high of 74.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and a seasonably cool low of 54.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's even warmer with a high of 80. An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible in spots.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives. A spotty shower is possible early in the morning. After that, we see partly sunny skies with a high of just 67.

THURSDAY: It's cloudy and still cool with more showers and some drizzle at times. The high is only 63.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and warmer air gradually moves back into the region. A couple showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. The high marches up to 79.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the morning and afternoon. The high dips to 70.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty afternoon shower is possible. The high is 68.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a passing shower and a high of 70.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
