AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun is mixing with clouds today. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon, but most areas remain dry. It's warmer with a high of 74.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and a seasonably cool low of 54.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's even warmer with a high of 80. An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible in spots.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives. A spotty shower is possible early in the morning. After that, we see partly sunny skies with a high of just 67.
THURSDAY: It's cloudy and still cool with more showers and some drizzle at times. The high is only 63.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and warmer air gradually moves back into the region. A couple showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. The high marches up to 79.
SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the morning and afternoon. The high dips to 70.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty afternoon shower is possible. The high is 68.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a passing shower and a high of 70.
