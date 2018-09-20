WEATHER

AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today

Cecily Tynan with the AccuWeather forecast

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks, especially during the afternoon. It's only a little bit humid. The high is 75.

FRIDAY: It's warmer and humid. We expect a combination of sun and clouds, along with a mild breeze. It now appears as though showers and thunderstorms late at night will fall apart to our west before they get here, but a late night rumble of thunder isn't completely out of the question. The high reaches 79.

SATURDAY: We have partly sunny skies and it's less humid and comfortable with a high of 77. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely and it's a lot cooler. A few showers are possible with the best chance being south of the city. Hopefully, the Union and Eagles games will remain dry. The high is only 71.

MONDAY: We have lots of clouds around and it's noticeably cooler. The high is 68.

TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy and humid. Some showers are possible. The high 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some more showers are likely during the afternoon. It's still humid. The high ticks back up to 82.

THURSDAY: Look for sunshine and a pleasantly warm high around 78.

