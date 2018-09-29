AccuWeather: Spectacular End to September

It was a mostly sunny and warm last Saturday of September. The high in Philadelphia soared to 79, that's six degrees above average.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing late. Lows 47-55.SUNDAY: After a chilly start, temperatures will once again rebound in to the 70's. Mostly sunny and nice. High 73.MONDAY: Patchy early morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies. Turning a little more humid during the afternoon. High 78.TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Some rain or showers are possible late in the day. High 81.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 81.THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm. A late day shower is possible. High 82.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm, with the chance of a shower. High 79.SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible. High 79.