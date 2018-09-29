WEATHER

AccuWeather: Spectacular End to September

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a mostly sunny and warm last Saturday of September. The high in Philadelphia soared to 79, that's six degrees above average.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing late. Lows 47-55.

SUNDAY: After a chilly start, temperatures will once again rebound in to the 70's. Mostly sunny and nice. High 73.

MONDAY: Patchy early morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies. Turning a little more humid during the afternoon. High 78.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Some rain or showers are possible late in the day. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 81.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm. A late day shower is possible. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm, with the chance of a shower. High 79.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible. High 79.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Indonesia tsunami and quake devastate coast; deaths top 380
Soggy weather has been dampening spirits across the city
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
VIDEO: Indonesian volcano spews enormous fireballs
More Weather
Top Stories
Police investigating possible car explosion in Allentown
Worker injured after being trapped under debris in Center City
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police: Suspect arrested for allegedly killing a man in Frankford
Man injured after falling onto Broad Street subway tracks
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
2 donation jars stolen from farmers market in Trenton
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
Show More
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
New Castle County police issue Gold Alert for missing teen and baby
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville
Police search for missing 16-year-old in Camden
More News