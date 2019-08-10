Weather

AccuWeather: Spectacular Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and nice. Lows 56-64.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies, very nice. High 83.

MONDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning warmer. High 88.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon. High 89

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 84.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a spotty shower. High 86.

