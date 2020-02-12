weather

AccuWeather: Spotty downpours and storms today, breezy and cooler Thursday

By
AccuWeather: Spotty downpours and storms today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies with occasional drenching showers and thunderstorms from about mid-morning to mid-afternoon from west to east. There's a slight chance of a severe storm near Cape May County and in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware. The high is 72 with temperatures falling once the bulk of the rain ends. The late afternoon hours look cooler and breezy.

TONIGHT: A northwest breeze develops and cooler air arrives. We'll be in the mid-60s by the time the Phillies game starts at 7pm and by dawn, we will have dropped all the way down to 49.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cool day, but good-looking. We'll have partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 65.

FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of some afternoon rain. It's also a tad cooler with a high of 64.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a few showers. The high is still cool: 61.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front likely produces another mostly cloudy day with some afternoon rain and another cool high around 61.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 67.

TUESDAY: Finally, we're in for a completely rain-free day with partly sunny skies and another nice high around 67.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A very spotty shower may pop up here and there, but most areas remain dry. The high is 66.

