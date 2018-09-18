WEATHER

AccuWeather: Spotty Downpours From The Remnants of Florence Today

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds are plentiful with spotty showers and thunderstorms bringing occasional downpours. Some isolated cases of flash flooding can not be ruled out. It's humid. The high is 82.

TONIGHT: Rain works its way off the coast during the evening. We gradually clear out overnight with dropping humidity and a low of 68.

WEDNESDAY: Any early clouds give way to mostly sunny skies during the morning and afternoon. Humidity is lower and the high reaches 81.

THURSDAY: A bit of drizzle is possible early in the morning, but overall this is a nice, partly sunny day with a pleasant high of 75.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected. It's breezy, a bit more humid and much milder. The high is 83. A late-day or night time shower is possible as a cold front nears the region.

SATURDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Clouds mix with sunshine with a drop in humidity. The high dips to 78. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m..

SUNDAY: This is a largely cloudy day with a few showers possible, depending on the position of a nearby stalled front. It could actually be a mainly dry day if that front stays farther south. The high reaches 73.

MONDAY: Any morning showers quickly give way to sunny breaks. The afternoon looks partly sunny with a pleasantly cool high of 72.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds mix. The high is 74.

